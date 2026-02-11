Maraga launches UGM office in Wajir ahead of 2027 polls

The United Green Movement (UGM) party has opened a county office in Wajir as part of its nationwide drive to strengthen grassroots party structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Wajir during the launch, UGM presidential flagbearer and former Chief Justice David Maraga said the Wajir office forms part of the party’s countrywide outreach aimed at engaging citizens and addressing governance and development concerns.

“I am here as the leader of UGM and a presidential candidate for 2027. Things are not going well in our country, and that is why we are moving around the country to listen to wananchi and change how things are done,” Maraga said.

Maraga noted that his engagements have taken him to several regions, including the Coast, Rift Valley and Northern Kenya, where residents have raised similar concerns about governance and service delivery.

He said Northern Kenya has vast potential that can be unlocked through targeted investments in water, infrastructure and market access.

“This region has great potential. What is needed are a few key projects, especially water for communities and infrastructure that will enable people to improve their livelihoods,” he said.

Maraga pointed to the need to improve road connectivity, including links to Ethiopia, saying this would open up markets and spur economic growth in the region.

“If roads are opened up to Ethiopia, it will create markets we have not been able to access before,” he said.

He further cited constitutional provisions on addressing marginalisation, noting that the Equalisation Fund gives the national government the mandate to uplift historically marginalised areas.

“Northern Kenya has been marginalised since colonial times, and even after independence, there has been no meaningful development. The Constitution gives us the tools to correct this,” Maraga said.

He assured residents that his leadership would prioritise inclusive development to ensure all Kenyans feel equally represented.

“We want you to feel like Kenyans like any others, not people who have been sidelined,” he said.

Maraga urged young people to register as voters and actively participate in the 2027 General Election, saying lasting change can only be achieved through the ballot.

“I encourage the youth to register and vote in 2027 so that we can bring the development our people need,” he said.

The opening of the Wajir county office marks a key milestone in UGM’s grassroots mobilisation as the party prepares for the 2027 polls.