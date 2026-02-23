County NewsNEWS

‘Kijana Badilika’ programme launched to stem crime in coast region

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read

Religious and community leaders in the Coast region have launched the ‘Kijana Badilika’ programme aimed at addressing the root causes of challenges facing young people, including insecurity, drug abuse, and involvement in crime.

The initiative is spearheaded by Sheikh Muhammad Abdi Obo, Chairman of the Teachers and Imams Council in the Coast region, seeking to engage the youth through listening sessions, mentorship, and guidance to foster positive change and steer them toward productive paths.

Sheikh Obo said the programme, launched amid growing concerns over youth-related insecurity, is not limited to Ramadan but will continue beyond the holy month.

Leaders plan to visit various parts of the Coast to interact directly with young people and understand their challenges.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of recent statements by Coast Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno, warning of firm action against criminal elements.

