Matatu operators in Embu oppose govt´s proposal to retrain drivers

Drivers and sacco leaders in Embu County have opposed proposal by government to retrain drivers to reduce accidents saying the move was unwelcome.

While speaking to the press in Embu bus parks some drivers stated that they have an experience of more that 20 years and thus they cannot school together in driving schools with their children.

They said they have enough experience and that the problem was not drivers but failure by the government to maintain roads and erect road signs appropriately on the roads.

Murithi Njeru a driver with Ketnno Sacco in Embu County said they will down their tools if the government will force them to go back to school.

Murithi said no driver can be given a vehicle by the Sacco they are working for without proper documents for driving.

“We cannot go to school with our children who are now taking the driving course,we schooled many years ago and some of us have experience exceeding even 20 years what is that new thing we shall be going to school to be taught,”he asked.

Barnabas Njue said the route the government was taking will not reduce any accident and with current economic status many drivers will not be able to cater for the retraining fee.

John Kinyua a driver said the saccos have a proper disciplinary actions against drivers who have reckless driving and that the government should focus on personal vehicles since they were part of those causing accidents on roads .

He urged the government not to force drivers into a retraining that is of no benefit to them.

Leonard Njeru a leader with Ketnno Sacco said the accidents cannot be reduced by taking back drivers to school.

He blamed the government for failing to involve matatu saccos leadership before making some laws since they understand better the challenges on the transport sector so that they can have their ideas incorporated.

Njeru further urged the government to consider reducing fuel prices saying they will be increasing fares from next week to withstand the high cost of fuel.