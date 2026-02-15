Local News

Mbadi lauds Sifuna’s removal from ODM, emphasizes need for party stability

Treasury cs commends Oburu Oginga's appointment as ODM leader, he believes he will stabilize the party

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
3 Min Read
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has applauded the decision by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leadership to remove Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General.

Mbadi asserts that Sifuna’s presence in the party has been disruptive and harmful to unity, especially following the death of founding leader Raila Odinga.

“I was very excited when Sifuna was removed as Secretary General. Very excited. I’m one of the people who have been so depressed when I was seeing what Sifuna was doing for ODM. Raila Odinga invested his life in ODM not to die,” he stated.

“If you are claiming to respect Raila and you want to destroy his party months after his death, it’s not fair to his legacy. I am very excited Sifuna was removed. They’re saying they are leaving with a lot of supporters. Its fine, let us remain with our few supporters in ODM, but remain a solid party,” Mbadi explained.

The former ODM Chairperson expressed strong disapproval of Sifuna’s public criticisms of party processes.

“Once you are Secretary-General of a party, you must show decorum and respect for party processes. If the party has taken a position, even if you disagree internally, you either support it or exit,” he stated.

He specifically referenced Sifuna’s opposition to the ODM-UDA pact that facilitated the inclusion of party members in President William Ruto’s administration. Mbadi defended ODM’s collaboration with the current administration, stating that the arrangement was transparent and publicly endorsed by Raila Odinga before his death.

“We have also ratified our position in the broad-based government. Raila publicly chose to work with President William Ruto up to 2027. That arrangement was not a secret,” he remarked.

Discussing the party’s future in the post-Raila Odinga era, Mbadi described Oburu Oginga’s appointment to leadership as a strategic decision.

“ODM could not have gotten a better choice than Oburu Oginga. Oburu will never be Raila, but he has been in politics almost as long as Raila. He is a stabilizing factor, a sharp and intelligent mind, and a keen listener,” Mbadi stated.

He also highlighted Oburu’s experience, noting his significant role in negotiating the broad-based government during Raila Odinga’s tenure.

“Raila relied heavily on Oburu’s counsel. He led the team that negotiated our broad-based government. He understands the party’s direction and is capable of steering ODM forward,” he said.

Mbadi dismissed claims that the party is in decline, citing recent electoral victories in Magarini, Kasipul, and Ugunja as evidence of ODM’s enduring strength.

“ODM is very resilient, very strong. In 2027, what ODM needs is stability and people who believe in where we want to go,” he stated

