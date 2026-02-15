Sports

Police spread valentine’s cheer at Rugby Sevens

­Love was in the air, and in the stands, during the World Rugby Sevens Division 2 Tournament at Nyayo Stadium as officers from the Kenya Police Service surprised fans with red roses in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Members of the Police Rugby Team, joined by uniformed security personnel on duty, moved through the terraces, handing out flowers, drawing smiles, cheers, and photo moments from spectators.

The thoughtful gesture blended sport and security, turning a day of thrilling rugby into a memorable celebration of community connection, goodwill and shared joy beyond the pitch.

Families, couples, and groups of friends paused between matches to receive the roses, many expressing surprise at the warm interaction with officers they often see only in formal roles.

Fans applauded the initiative, saying it brought a refreshing, personal touch to the tournament atmosphere.

The simple act of giving flowers helped break barriers, reminding attendees that beyond maintaining order, officers are also part of the community they serve, sharing in moments of celebration, unity, and national pride through sport.

