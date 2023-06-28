Be alert and stay clear of fraud: Smart guide for going overseas

As international tourism races to consolidate its recovery in 2023, Kenya is moving at a faster rate than the global average. This is according to the Kenya Annual Tourism Sector Performance Report 2022 which indicates that the country registered a 72.4% recovery rate against 2019 numbers which is above the global average of 63% recovery.

This shows that Kenya is experiencing increased activities in the tourism sector either inbound or outbound.

With the surge in travel demand from the country, visa applications submitted for various countries are at volumes higher than ever before. With this increased demand for visa application appointments, scammers pose as employees or associates of the organisation; or touts who promise an early appointment at an additional cost to embezzle job-seekers and innocent customers alike. Here are some of their common modus-operandi particularly in the digital space:

It is important for applicants to bear in mind that appointment slots are offered online based on the volume of demand or forecast, and in conjunction with the Embassy’s own internal capacity planning. Once scheduled, they are recommended to be at the Centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing your slot. We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment.

Touts could also reach out to customers via chat apps, offering simple assistance such as booking an appointment slot to apply for a visa when appointments are available online on a first-come-first-served basis completely free of cost.

The service fee charged for applicants are duly approved by respective client government and is made either cash deposit in the nominated bank account or through EFT/Card online. This is depicted on our platforms like the customer facing websites for the understanding of our applicants with an official receipt issued if service is availed. Service fees vary for each country and are dependent on the different services provided, to offer applicants an enhanced visa application experience. Applicants may visit our website www.vfsglobal.com for more details on service fees and charges for optional value-added services. Please note that services like Premium Lounge are an optional service for applicants for an additional fee to enhance their overall application experience and are not mandatory.

Phishing is a commonly used fraudulent attempt to acquire personal & sensitive information such as passwords & credit card details, through digital means by misusing official credentials. Considering the presence of imposter sites, it is important to be mindful to never share your personal information on an ‘HTTP’ website to begin with. Always look for websites that begin with ‘HTTPS’ when you are likely to seek or share information.

Another technique used by a scammer is to trap unsuspecting aspirants with the false promise of overseas settlement. An all-too-frequent strategy involves a scammer using new software and other technology to clone official web pages of companies like VFS Global and mask their phone numbers, so it appears that the call has indeed come from an official line. The victim is then asked to verify the number on the official website, leading him/her to further believe the caller. The initial call is backed by fabricated job offer letters and official-looking documentation sent via email. To show acceptance of the job offer or immigration opportunity, the email states that the individual will have to make an up-front payment and share personal information to take things forward.

With the presence of location pins and information on popular social media and search platforms, many such fraudsters create a fake presence using the company credentials like logos, official name etc. and include their contact details in the details provided on these pages that deceive genuine travellers who mistake these details as the official presence of the company.

As you embark on your visa application here are some warning signs you should look out for that indicate a scam:

First, scammers usually request advance payments to personal bank accounts with the threat of visa application rejection or deportation.

They may also seek for personal information under the pretext of re-validating information in the application.

Emails about job offers or immigration are sent from fabricated email IDs, usually via commonly used personal email accounts (Gmail, Yahoo.co.in, etc.).

Watch out for pixelated and out-of-proportion logos used on fabricated documentation (such as job offer letters and contracts).

Remember that all communication stops with the scammer once payment has been made.

Furthermore, one must be very careful in what they share, like their passport or visa application numbers via public domains on the internet or social media platforms such as Twitter or Facebook, as scammers are constantly on the lookout for such information.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR STUDENT VISA APPLICANTS

During student season, which typically starts from mid-May and goes on till September, the rush for visas is high especially for Australia, Canada and select Schengen locations. Thus, it is important for students to be wary of miscreants looking to take advantage of this peak demand period. Here are some key tips to key an eye out for:

Students are advised to exercise caution when being approached by third-party entities who pose as visa service providers, promising an appointment or favourable visa decision by misusing our company’s name or otherwise.

Students should also conduct proper due diligence and vet the details of the educational institutions that they intend to study at.

Given the unprecedented pent-up demand for outbound travel from Sub Saharan Africa, it is advisable to apply for visas as early as possible to avoid falling prey to such grey operators.

Tackling fraud at VFS Global

To make both applicants as well as the general public more aware of such fraudulent entities, VFS Global ensures adequate measures are in place including stringent data privacy norms to tackle fraud-like messages at multiple touch points, including:

Prompt replies to email enquiries or complaints

Communicating measures to detect fraud on our social media platforms regularly

SMS and call centre voice messages

Advertisements/posters

By Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global