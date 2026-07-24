Female faith leaders urged to lead fight against GBV

Female faith leaders have been urged to take a more prominent role in Kenya’s fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), amid growing recognition of their influence in shaping community attitudes, supporting survivors and challenging harmful social norms.

The call was made during a high-level forum in Nairobi on “Elevating Female Faith Leaders’ Voices in Ending Gender-Based Violence,” where religious leaders, development partners and gender advocates pushed for greater inclusion of women of faith in national and grassroots GBV prevention and response efforts.

The meeting, convened by the International Gender Champions (IGC) Nairobi Hub in partnership with World Vision East Africa Regional Office and Plan International, underscored the critical role female faith leaders can play in driving behaviour change, promoting gender equality and strengthening community-based responses to violence.

The dialogue comes as violence against women and girls remains a major concern. Globally, nearly one in three women, an estimated 840 million women and girls, have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the World Health Organization.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, around 34 per cent of girls are affected by child marriage, while more than 144 million women and girls have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM). The scale of the challenge, participants said, requires greater investment in trusted community voices that can help prevent violence before it occurs.

“Every time a woman finds the courage to speak, it is because someone believed in her and was willing to sit down and listen. Every time a girl stays in school instead of becoming a child bride, every time a survivor finds healing instead of shame, and every time a family chooses respect over violence, we change more than one life. We change the trajectory of generations. Ending gender-based violence therefore requires all of us, governments, faith communities, civil society, development partners, the private sector, women, girls, boys and men to speak up and challenge harmful norms. Each of us has a vital role to play.” said Lilian Dodzo, Regional Leader and Vice President of World Vision International, East Africa Region.

Female faith leaders, participants noted, are uniquely positioned to influence attitudes and behaviours within families and communities. As pastors, counsellors, teachers, mentors and caregivers, they often work directly with women, children and families affected by or at risk of violence. Yet their voices remain underrepresented in policy and decision-making spaces.

The dialogue therefore called for female faith leaders to be recognised not only for their pastoral and caregiving roles, but also as policy influencers, decision makers and strategic partners in preventing GBV and advancing gender equality.

According to the Africa Gender Index 2023, Africa has achieved only 50.3 per cent of the progress needed to reach gender equality, while women’s economic parity declined from 61 per cent in 2019 to 58.2 per cent in 2023 highlighting the continent’s wider gender equality gap.

“These figures show that we still have a long way to go. We need to do more to ensure women have a stronger voice in shaping the decisions that affect their lives and communities. Female faith leaders especially have an important role to play in this work, and we must create more opportunities for them to lead, speak up and be heard. We also need to separate matters which require abitration from GBV issues which are criminal in nature so they receive the appropriate justice needed” said, Rev. Dr. Linda Ochola, Senior Coordinator, Church Partnerships, International Justice Mission (IJM)

Kenya Participants also called for faith institutions to become safer spaces for survivors by establishing confidential mechanisms for reporting abuse and accessing appropriate support. They stressed the importance of ensuring that survivor experiences and voices inform how faith communities shape GBV prevention and response efforts.

“We must move beyond simply having a woman’s name on a committee or leadership structure and ensure women have a meaningful voice in decision-making. Women should be given opportunities to serve in positions of leadership, including as Kadis and in mosque committees, because they understand and can speak to issues that directly affect women. We cannot continue to make decisions for women without having women at the table.” Said Dr. Sheikh Hasan Kenyomari, Chairman, Muslim Persons of Africa.

The discussion also focused on the role of faith leaders in shaping the attitudes of Africa’s young population. With approximately 60 per cent of Africa’s population under the age of 25, participants said female faith leaders can serve as positive role models for young people and help challenge harmful ideas about gender, relationships and violence.

“The values young people develop today will shape the Africa we live in tomorrow. We need to ensure they have positive role models who can help them understand that respect and equality are not optional, and that violence has no place in our families or communities. Female faith leaders can be powerful voices in that conversation, particularly for young people who look to them for guidance.” said Hajir Maalim, Regional Director, Middle East, Eastern & Southern Africa, Plan International

World Vision International has worked with faith leaders across East Africa through approaches including Channels of Hope and Becoming One, supporting efforts to challenge harmful social norms, strengthen families, promote positive masculinity,support survivors and build relationships grounded in dignity, respect and mutual accountability.

The dialogue was held ahead of Pan-African Women’s Day on 31 July and comes as the continent strengthens its commitment to ending violence against women and girls through the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU CEVAWG).