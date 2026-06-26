Universities urged to turn research into solutions for societal challenges

Universities have been challenged to strengthen research and innovation initiatives that deliver practical solutions to societal challenges and create tangible benefits for communities.

Speaking during the official opening of the 5th Meru University of Science and Technology International Conference (MUSTIC) at the university’s main campus in Nchiru, Meru County, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Forestry Gitonga Mugambi said institutions of higher learning must focus on problem-driven research that responds to real community needs.

Mugambi, who was the chief guest, said universities should move beyond generating knowledge and focus on commercialising research through partnerships with industry and other stakeholders to ensure innovations create lasting value.

He urged institutions to protect their innovations through patenting and other intellectual property rights, warning that failure to secure ownership could allow other countries and organisations to benefit from locally developed solutions without recognition or compensation.

The PS said the State Department for Forestry remains committed to working with universities and research institutions to develop solutions aimed at addressing the effects of climate change.

He noted that collaboration between government agencies and academic institutions is critical in developing evidence-based policies and practical interventions that support environmental conservation and strengthen climate resilience.

Meru University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor Prof. Romanus Odhiambo said the institution considers research and innovation key drivers of societal transformation and improved livelihoods.

He said this year’s conference theme, “Imagining Tomorrow: Interdisciplinary Solutions for a Resilient and Sustainable Global Future,” comes at a time when the world is grappling with rapid technological changes, climate change, food insecurity, health challenges, and economic uncertainties.

Prof. Odhiambo said the complexity of these challenges requires collaboration across disciplines, institutions, countries, and continents, noting that no single sector can address them alone.

He added that universities have a responsibility to generate knowledge, develop innovations, and translate research findings into practical solutions that support economic growth and national development.

The Vice Chancellor said Meru University is using science, technology, and innovation to develop solutions that help communities respond to climate-related challenges.

He said the institution is engaging local communities through training and awareness programmes on sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, and climate-smart initiatives.

The Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC), Simon Indimuli, challenged universities to strengthen partnerships with communities by developing innovations that address everyday challenges.

Indimuli said research in areas such as entrepreneurship and smart agriculture has the potential to improve livelihoods, urging universities to focus on innovations with measurable impact.

He also called on institutions of higher learning to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying the technology should be viewed as a tool for enhancing human capacity rather than replacing human judgment.

Indimuli said universities must adapt to emerging technologies, noting that resistance to AI adoption could create a gap between academia and the changing demands of society.

Meru University Council Chairman Prof. James Ireri Kanya said the council remains committed to providing strategic leadership and oversight to ensure the institution responds to changing societal needs while maintaining academic excellence, accountability, and sustainability.

Prof. Kanya said the growth of the university’s international conference demonstrates the importance of platforms that bring together researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and students to share knowledge and develop solutions.

He said research and innovation remain central to the success of universities as they drive economic growth, inform policy, create opportunities, and improve the quality of life for communities.

The three-day conference will provide participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore interdisciplinary approaches aimed at building a resilient and sustainable future while addressing global challenges.