Messi helps Inter Miami beat MLS champions LAFC 3-1

Inter Miami delivered a remarkable victory after defeating Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles FC (LAFC) 3-1 on Sunday.

Miami took the lead in the 14th minute with Messi contributing two assists, enhancing their playoff aspirations. Despite some promising opportunities, Messi was unable to find the net in the first half.

In the 51st minute, the former Barcelona trio of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba combined to extend Miami’s lead. Messi then provided an assist to Leonardo Campana in the 83rd minute to seal the win with LAFC managing a 90th-minute consolation goal

Inter Miami, previously winless in 11 MLS games, are now within nine points of the playoff positions with nine games left in the season.

Since joining Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 11 appearances across all competitions, Messi expressed optimism about their playoff chances.

Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City on September 10, looking to continue their unbeaten streak in the Messi era.

The match drew a capacity crowd, including A-List celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, and even Prince Harry.

Report by Gene Gituku & BBC