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KPA Boss Capt. William Ruto’s daughter to be Buried Friday

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi, daughter of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Chief Executive Officer, Captain William Ruto

The daughter of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss Captain William Ruto, Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi will be buried this Friday at their Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

The late Mitchell Jelimo Kemboi died on Friday evening following a tragic road accident in Taita Taveta that left several family members hospitalised.

In a statement issued to the media, KPA confirmed that its CEO, Captain William Ruto, is receiving alongside his three children.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our Chief Executive Officer, Capt. William K. Ruto, was involved in a tragic road accident yesterday evening while traveling with his family,” the statement read in part.

“Regrettably, his daughter did not survive the accident. We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Capt. Ruto and his family during this time of immense grief.”

The Authority added that Capt. Ruto and the rest of his family members are in stable condition and receiving medical care under close supervision.

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KPA further noted that it is fully cooperating with relevant authorities as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Interior Cabinet Secretary also confirmed that Capt. Ruto and his other children who were also injured in the accident were out of danger after visiting him them in hospital.

“I condoled with Captain Ruto and wished him and other members of his family a quick recovery. The doctors assured me that the MD and his two children are out of danger and that they should be out of the hospital soon,” Murkomen said.

Captain Ruto, a veteran mariner with over three decades of service at the Kenya Ports Authority, was reappointed recently for a second term as Managing Director.

 

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