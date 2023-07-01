Ministry starts disbursement of funds to elderly, other vulnerable groups

Vulnerable members of society have begun receiving financial support from the government under the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme.

The programme under the Ministry of Labour & Social Protection kicked off in earnest Saturday with the Principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs Joseph Motari spearheading the disbursement of money for the Elderly and vulnerable members of the community in Migori County.

The funds, Kenya Shillings Sixteen Billion, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Five Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand Shillings (Kshs. 16,725,856,000), were released recently by the government for payment to over one million beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme all over the country.

“The Government remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable members in society through various programs and has continued to implement the consolidated cash transfer programme popularly known as Inua Jamii,” said the PS

“This is a flagship project under the Social Pillar of Vision 2030 and a key priority area in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto,” the Labour and Social Protection Ministry says.