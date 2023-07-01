Stage set for next weekend’s World Championship trials

Only 160 athletes have been invited for the world athletics championship national trials set for 7th and 8th of this month at the Nyayo National stadium.

The 19th World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 19th to 27th of next month.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei has affirmed that only invited athletes who will meet the Athletics integrity unit requirements will be allowed to compete at the national trials at Nyayo stadium next weekend.

Invited athletes fulfilled several requirements including ADAK/AIU anti doping obligation,met the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championship entry standards and impressive perfomance at last weekend’s national athletics Championship.

Athletics Kenya has already named the women’s and men’s marathon teams while the rest of the squad is set to be decided next weekend with those who will be picked from across 15 races expected to be submitted by the end of the month.

Athletes who wish to double at the trials will be allowed to do so but AK will make final decision whether such athletes if successful at the trials will double at the world championships in Hungary.

Athletes who qualify after the trials before the qualification window shuts will be considered in instances where the field’s quota is not filled and the athlete has met the requirements.

The first two athletes across the finishing line who, have met world athletics qualification requirements, will be selected to team Kenya, which will proceed to residential training immediately.

The Trial/s selectors panely is made up of 10 emmbers and is headed by Paul Mutwii,who is also the AK vice President.The Panel consists; Baranabas Korir,Ibrahim Hussein,Patrick Sang,John Kimetto,Milcah Chemos,Kennedy Tanui,Charlotte Kurgoy,Stepehen Mwaniki and Fred Oundo.

Two times world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon and 800 reigning world and olympic champion Emmanuel Korir will be defending their tittles.

100m Africa record holder Ferdinand Omanyala will vie for the World ticket in a 9 man field that also has:Bonface Mweresa,Isac Omurwa,Dan Kiviasi and Robinson Motende among others.