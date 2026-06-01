Lifestyle

Pictures: Madaraka Day celebrations

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read
President William Ruto, daughter Nadia Cheron and First Lady Racheal Ruto
Pictures by Selestus Mayira
President William Ruto arrives for the 63rd Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir County

Dignitaries, Heads of the Armed Forces, Governors, Members of Parliament and other guests arrive for the Madaraka Day celebrations.


All Kenya Armed Forces prepare to begin the Forces Parade in front of the Commander-in-Chief, President William Ruto, during the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County.

President William Ruto arrives at the Wajir Stadium (not yet named) as the attendees welcome him with cheers. As the Commander-in-Chief, President William Ruto is photographed inspecting the Honour Guard as the Forces parade begins.

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Commander-in-Chief President William Ruto receives salute from the Honour Guard ahead of the Forces Parade.

Scouts of Kenya participate in the Forces Parade in front of the Commander-in-Chief, President William Ruto.

Air Forces entertain guests with an air show to celebrate the country’s 63rd Madaraka Day.

Organised by the Permanent Presidential Music Commission, guests were entertained with locally themed traditional folk dances performed by local communities and performances from the Yellow Wagoners Band.

It’s a family affair. President William Ruto, First Lady Racheal Ruto and their last-born daughter Nadia Cherono. The three were photographed leaving the newly constructed Wajir County State Lodge.

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