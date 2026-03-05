Kenyan health advocate named finalist at 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards

EntertainmentHuman InterestLifestyle

Ogweno Stephen, a Kenyan health advocate and global health practitioner, has been named one of just 20 regional finalists for the 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work.

He is the only Kenyan on the prestigious list.

Selected from 977 applicants across the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, Ogweno Stephen stood out after a rigorous two-stage judging process led by 57 pan-Commonwealth adjudicators.

The competition saw a sharp rise in applications from just over 800 in 2024, making this year’s shortlist one of the most competitive yet.

The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognise young leaders driving sustainable solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. Finalists include climate champions, innovators, social entrepreneurs and health advocates who are transforming communities through practical action.

Ogweno Stephen’s recognition reflects Kenya’s growing footprint in youth-led development and global health leadership.

Known for his work in advancing solutions around non-communicable diseases and health systems strengthening, he joins fellow African finalists from Uganda, Cameroon and Sierra Leone in representing the continent on the global stage.

Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey congratulated the finalists, stating that young people must be at the forefront of shaping solutions and building a future grounded in equity, innovation and resilience.

Each finalist will receive a £1,000 (KSh. 172,000) grant, a trophy and a certificate. Five regional winners will earn an additional £2,000(KSh. 345,622) while one outstanding finalist will be crowned Commonwealth Young Person of the Year and receive a total of £5,000 (KSh. 864,055).

The winners will be announced on 11 March 2026 at Marlborough House in London during a special ceremony marking Commonwealth Day. The event will be livestreamed globally.

