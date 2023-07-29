MOH conducts national training of trainers for oral Cholera Vaccine campaign

The Ministry of Health has conducted the National Training of Trainers for the Oral Cholera Vaccine campaign.

The training which is in collaboration with the WHO is aimed to prepare trainers in the highest risk counties and sub-counties for the upcoming vaccination campaign scheduled from 3rd August to 12th August 2023.

The campaign targets 1.5 million individuals aged one year and above, with a primary focus on enhancing preventive measures against cholera in the identified regions.

The OCV vaccination complements the cholera prevention strategy along with adhering to essential public health measures such as water treatment, thorough handwashing, proper cooking of food, consuming hot meals, and using the toilet for safe disposal of faeces.