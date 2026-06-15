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Ugandan national arrested in Naivasha over drug trafficking

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

A Ugandan national was arrested on Sunday along the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway following an operation targeting suspected narcotics trafficking.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU), the team set up an ambush along the Longonot stretch of the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha highway, where they recovered a stash of cannabis sativa.

During the arrest, police recovered three bales of cannabis sativa cleverly concealed in the cabin and toolbox of a Scania truck bearing the registration number UBN 042.

The suspect, was identified as a 40-year-old Ugandan national Daniel Musubo who was arrested on the spot.

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“The truck, alongside the illicit goods, was swiftly escorted to Muthaiga Police Station,” said the DCI.

Authorities are holding the vehicle and the recovered narcotics as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

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