Morocco appoints first female head of government

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the new Head of Government, entrusting her with forming a new administration in accordance with Article 47 of the Moroccan Constitution.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery following a Royal Audience at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

El Mansouri who serves as the coordinator of the collective leadership of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, steps into the position at a critical juncture for the nation’s political landscape.

The decision marks a historic milestone for the country as El Mansouri becomes the first woman to lead a Moroccan government.

Speaking to the press following her audience with the Sovereign, she declared, “This is a historic moment for our country.

This is the first time that a woman has been appointed to head a government, which is a source of pride for me and for all the women of the country.

” She emphasized that her appointment carries a strong message to women nationwide to help build a harmonious society, adding that the Royal Audience provided “an opportunity to receive His Majesty the King’s High Guidelines for managing the coming phase.”

Outlining her immediate priorities, El Mansouri announced that she is initiating political consultations to build a cabinet capable of delivering on key national priorities.

“We are fully aware of the importance of this stage and of the high expectations of citizens, particularly young people,” she noted.

El Mansouri affirmed that her leadership will work towards proposing a government that lives up to the expectations of His Majesty the King and all citizens through a program offering realistic and concrete solutions.

This landmark appointment stands as part of a broader trajectory of institutional, legal, and political progress for Moroccan women under the reign of King Mohammed VI.

From the groundbreaking 2004 Moudawana family law reforms to the growing presence of female leaders in top diplomatic, advisory and regional governance roles, El Mansouri’s elevation to the head of government represents a major leap forward in the ongoing advancement of women’s leadership across the nation.