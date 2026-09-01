Kenya urges AU to declare 2030 ‘Year of Peace’ and bold reforms

Kenya has proposed that 2030 be declared the Year of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa, as part of efforts to reinvigorate the Silencing the Guns agenda and renew the continent’s collective political commitment to ending conflicts and sustaining peace.

The proposal came during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union on Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa.

Speaking at the Summit, where he represented President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to continue championing dialogue, mediation, peacebuilding and African solutions to African challenges, while working with fellow Member States to translate continental commitments into concrete and lasting outcomes for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Africa.

At the Summit, the African leaders deliberated on ways to strengthen continental mechanisms for conflict prevention, mediation, peace support operations and peacebuilding.

PCS Mudavadi stressed that Africa must strengthen its capacity to anticipate emerging threats, translate decisions into timely action and ensure that its political ambitions are matched by the institutional capacity and resources required to deliver lasting peace.

Under the leadership of João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, alongside Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi and Chairperson of the African Union, the Summit provided a strategic platform for high-level deliberations on strengthening continental mechanisms for conflict prevention, peace support operations and peacebuilding.

The Summit adopted a Decision and Plan of Action on Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa, setting out concrete measures to enhance the effectiveness of continental mechanisms for conflict prevention, mediation and resolution.

The outcomes further reinforced collective commitments towards Silencing the Guns and advancing peace, security, stability and development across Africa.

Representing President William Ruto and AU Champion on Institutional Reform, Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s steadfast commitment to strengthening Africa’s capacity to prevent, manage and resolve conflicts through African-led solutions.

He underscored the importance of strengthening APSA and AGA, enhancing coordination among the African Union, Member States and Regional Economic Communities, and securing sustainable financing for Africa’s peace and security agenda.

These priorities align with AU Assembly Decision 967 on Institutional Reform, championed by President Ruto.

Mudavadi further emphasised the imperative of strengthening the financing of the African Union to enhance its strategic autonomy, credibility and capacity to deliver.

He called for the progressive capitalisation of the AU Peace Fund towards the US$1 billion target, diversification of African financing sources, and greater implementation by Member States of the 0.2% import levy as a viable pathway towards strengthening the Union’s financial autonomy.