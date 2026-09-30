County News

Counterfeit alcohol, uncustomed cigarettes seized in NACADA Meru operation

Raid in Laare follows weeks of surveillance and leaves three suspects in police custody.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse-led multi-agency security operation has dismantled a major illicit alcohol and contraband cigarette network in Laare Division, Igembe North Subcounty, Meru County.

The early morning raid, resulted in the seizure of thousands of bottles of suspected counterfeit alcohol in various brands and over 900 packets of uncustomed cigarettes. Three suspects, including a notorious distributor described by police as influential in the area, were arrested.

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The operation, coordinated by NACADA enforcement officers alongside local police, targeted a compound that had been under surveillance for weeks. Inside a store room, officers discovered a massive stockpile of fake spirits bearing counterfeit excise stamps, alongside cartons of contraband cigarettes, including brands such as Supermatch and Oris. The suspects are expected to be arraigned pending chemical analysis of the seized beverages. NACADA says the main suspect had been on their radar for a long time allegedly using a network of bodaboda riders and local kiosks to distribute the lethal products.

The operation is part of a renewed nationwide crackdown on illicit alcohol and drugs, following a surge in cases of methanol poisoning and drug abuse among the youth.

NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa commended the multi-agency team and issued a stern warning to those involved in the illicit trade. “As part of the response to the increased alcohol counterfeiting and drug use countrywide, the Authority is leaving no stone unturned in bringing to book all those involved in this criminal enterprise,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He also expressed gratitude to the public for their role in the successful operation. “We thank the public for volunteering information which has led to this successful operation. We encourage them to keep sharing the same with the Authority to help us keep our communities safe from drugs,” he added.

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Local residents welcomed the arrests, saying the illicit trade had destroyed young lives. One resident told our reporter that two young men from the village were buried last month after consuming a black bottle brew. Officials said the battle is far from over and urged continued vigilance. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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