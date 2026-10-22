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Morocco lift record fourth CAF Futsal AFCON

Morocco’s triumph brings the CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026 to a close, with the hosts once again demonstrating their quality and consistency on the continental stage.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Morocco cemented their dominance of African futsal by defeating Angola 5-2,in the final of the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 on Wednesday, securing a record-extending fourth continental title.

The Atlas Lions delivered a commanding performance in front of their home supporters in Rabat to retain their crown and extend their remarkable run in the competition, having previously lifted the trophy in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

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The hosts carried that momentum into the second half, with Raiss El Fenni extending the lead in the 21st minute to give Morocco a 3-1 cushion.

Morocco continued to press after the restart, and Ismail Amazal made it 4-1, in the 33rd minute before Bilal Bakkali struck two minutes later to put the defending champions firmly in control at 5-1.

Angola refused to give up, with Anderson Fortes pulling one back in the 37th minute, but Morocco managed the closing stages to secure a deserved victory and spark celebrations among the home crowd.

The triumph confirms Morocco’s position at the summit of African futsal, with the Atlas Lions becoming the first nation to win the continental title four times.

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Their latest success also marks a third consecutive championship, following their triumphs in 2020 and 2024.

Angola, meanwhile, finished as runners-up after an impressive campaign that included a dramatic comeback victory over Algeria in the semi-finals.

Egypt secured third place earlier on Wednesday with an emphatic 8-1 win over Algeria.

Morocco’s latest triumph brings the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026 to a close, with the hosts once again demonstrating their quality and consistency on the continental stage.

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