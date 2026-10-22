Meru quarry collapse: One dead as search efforts continue

Rescue operations are ongoing after one person died and several others were feared trapped when a quarry caved in at Mutonga in Imenti South, Meru County.

According to Igoji East Chief Eva Nkatha, one body has so far been recovered as emergency teams continue searching for other victims who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The chief also confirmed that some victims sustained injuries during the incident and are receiving medical treatment.

Rescue teams remain at the scene, working to reach areas where other victims are feared trapped.

Authorities have yet to establish the exact number of people affected as they continue efforts to account for everyone who may have been caught up in the incident.

The circumstances that led to the quarry collapse are also yet to be determined, with authorities expected to establish the cause as rescue operations progress.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety at quarry sites, particularly amid persistent rainfall in various parts of the country. Heavy rains can weaken soil, loosen rocks and destabilise quarry walls, increasing the risk of collapses and falling debris.

Local residents have urged members of the public to exercise caution around quarry sites, warning that unstable ground conditions during the rainy season could endanger workers and people living in neighbouring areas.

The incident has also renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures at quarry sites, including regular assessments of ground stability and adequate precautions to protect workers and members of the public.

As rescue efforts continue at Mutonga River Stone Quarry, residents remain anxious as they await confirmation of the fate of those still feared trapped.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the operation progresses and more information about the incident becomes available.