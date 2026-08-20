AthleticsSports

Obiri, Kipruto to headline historic 50th New York City Marathon 

Vincent Mogoi
By Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Benson Kipruto will return to defend their titles at the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, New York Road Runners announced Wednesday, as the race marks its 50th anniversary since adopting the iconic five-borough course.

The professional field, unveiled for the November 1 race, features three defending champions, Obiri, Kipruto and seven-time men’s wheelchair champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland, alongside 40 Olympians and Paralympians, 25 Olympic, Paralympic and World Championships medallists, and 22 national record holders.

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Obiri, who broke the 22-year-old women’s course record last November to capture her second New York title in 2:19:51, said the race holds special meaning for her. “Last year’s TCS New York City Marathon was a dream come true, from breaking the course record and capturing my second title to celebrating with the incredible fans who line every mile of the course,” she said.

A third victory would place her alongside marathon legends Grete Waitz, Mary Keitany and Paula Radcliffe in the race’s exclusive three-time champions’ club.

Kipruto, who stunned the field in his 2025 New York debut by edging compatriot Alexander Mutiso by three-hundredths of a second, will face a loaded men’s field including two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor and 2024 winner Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands.

“New York has a unique atmosphere and community… I’m eager to defend my title on one of the sport’s biggest stages,” Kipruto said.

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No man has successfully defended the New York title in 27 editions since Kenya’s John Kagwe achieved the feat in 1998, adding extra weight to Kipruto’s title defence.

The 2026 race, which will draw nearly 60,000 participants through all five boroughs, also celebrates 50 years since the introduction of a professional elite field, with 1976 champion Bill Rodgers set to join race-week festivities.

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