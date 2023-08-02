MP Ichung’wah picked to lead talks with Raila Odinga’s team

Kenya Kwanza Alliance has unveiled its five-member team who will represent it in the proposed fresh talks with Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition.

The team will be led by Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga.

Kenya Kwanza’s delegation will engage Raila Odinga’s five-member team it announced on Monday in talks that will be facilitated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Azimio’s team will be led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi as the other members to its committee.

In a statement, Kenya Kwanza said that its team has been mandated to engage on a five point agenda which include; the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the implementation of the gender rule and the entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund.

Others include; the establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the embedment of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, as agreed, violence shall no longer and shall never be part of our nation’s political discourse and there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters handshake or nusu mkate,” said Kenya Kwanza.