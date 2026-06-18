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MPs approve supplementary budget to fund exams, NYOTA Programme 

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
5 Min Read

The National Assembly has approved the Second Supplementary Estimates for the  Year 2025/2026, unlocking additional funding to key priority sectors including education, youth empowerment, sports development, water infrastructure and security operations.

The approval follows scrutiny by the Budget and Appropriations Committee chaired by Samuel Atandi, which guided the House through targeted adjustments described as both “prudent” and “focused on urgent national priorities” as the financial year draws to a close on June 30.

Presenting the Committee’s position, Atandi underscored that the supplementary budget was narrowly scoped to address immediate needs.

“When we passed the main estimates, there was an uproar that we had not factored in the funds meant to pay those who helped in invigilation of the previous exams. I want to report to this House that this money has been factored into this supplementary budget,” he said.

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He added that the approach reflected improved fiscal discipline.

“I want to commend the prudent management of finances by the Treasury. In almost every financial year we used to have three or even four supplementary budgets. This financial year, we only have two, and this one is very minimal,” Atandi noted.

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He further noted that the youth and enterprise programmes had also received significant attention under the revised allocations.

“There are allocations going towards the State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy for the NYOTA Project, a programme which seeks to expand economic opportunities for our youth,” he said.

Under the supplementary budget, the State Department for Basic Education receives an additional Ksh 1.5 billion to cater for examination invigilation fees, aimed at ensuring smooth administration of national examinations and timely compensation of officials involved in the process.

Sports development also received a substantial boost, with Ksh 4.1 billion allocated under Appropriations-in-Aid for the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund. Atandi noted that the funding will help complete key facilities ahead of major continental engagements.

“There are many AFCON training grounds under construction, but we did not have a sufficient budget to complete them in readiness for AFCON. We now have Ksh 4.1 billion which we are going to use to ensure that they are completed,” he said.

In its Report, Budget Committee also confirmed Ksh 150 million to facilitate non-exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a move welcomed by Members who said it would ensure wider public access to global sporting events.

Committee on Regional Integration Chairperson, Irene Mayaka, welcomed the allocation, noting its public value.

“There have been many cries from Kenyans who have not been able to watch the World Cup because KBC didn’t have the rights. What the Budget Committee and the State Department has done is very important; now Kenyans can be able to follow the games,” she said.

Further allocations include Ksh 2.3 billion for Mwache Dam, security operations funding, public service programmes, and support for broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure.

Robert Pukose, Vice Chair of the Budget Committee, highlighted the development impact of water infrastructure funding.

“There is Ksh 2.3 billion allocated to Mwache Dam in Kwale County. This is a very important dam for the coastal people for irrigation and provision of water for consumption,” he said.

In addition, Minority Leader, Hon. Junet Mohamed lauded the consistency in fiscal management.

“During previous Parliaments we used to have Supplementary I, II, and III; there was even a time we went up to four. That tells you that the people running the Treasury today know their work,” he remarked.

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