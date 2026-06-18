US and Iranian presidents sign deal aiming to end war

The presidents of the US and Iran have signed an initial peace deal aiming to end the war, allowing it to immediately take effect.

The agreement includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a $300bn (£224bn) plan for Iran’s “reconstruction”, and the US terminating “all types of sanctions” on Iran.

But the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme, the main reason stated by the US for the conflict, is still to be negotiated over an extendable 60-day period.

US President Donald Trump, who signed the deal in France during the G7 summit, defended the proposal, saying it would stave off an “economic catastrophe”. He warned, though, that the US would “bomb the hell” out of Iran if no final deal emerged.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed the document on Wednesday, Tehran confirmed.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and key negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told state media his distrust of the US remained, and Iran’s “finger is on the trigger”.

“If the enemy does not understand the language of logic, we will enter again with the language of power,” he told state broadcaster Fars.