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Mudavadi hails Kenya-Saudi agreements on labour and investment

Riyadh meeting concludes with deals to strengthen labour mobility, trade, investment, and economic partnerships.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi lauded the latest deals between Kenya and Saudi Arabia, describing the agreements signed on Sunday as a significant milestone. He said the latest agreements mark a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The key agreements, covering labour cooperation, investment promotion, and customs collaboration, were concluded during the first-ever political consultations between Nairobi and Riyadh.

Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, co-chaired the inaugural Kenya-Saudi Arabia Political Consultations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh.

The talks concluded Mudavadi’s three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, which aimed to strengthen labour mobility, trade, investment, and broader strategic cooperation between the two nations.

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“A new chapter in Kenya-Saudi Arabia relations was written today with the successful conclusion of the first-ever Kenya-Saudi Arabia Political Consultations, marking a significant milestone in our growing strategic partnership,” Mudavadi stated.

The consultations led to the signing of Memoranda of Understanding on enhanced labour cooperation, investment promotion, and customs collaboration, thereby strengthening the framework for economic engagement between Nairobi and Riyadh.

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In addition, the Kenya Development Corporation signed an agreement with the Saudi EXIM Bank to promote exports, investment, and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

The agreements align with Kenya’s efforts to secure improved opportunities for its citizens working abroad and to attract foreign investment for economic growth.

During the consultations, the Prime CS disclosed that both governments “reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in labour mobility, trade and investment, peace and security, technical education, and information and communications technology.”

The labour agenda was a prominent feature of the discussions, following Kenya’s push to enhance protections for the more than 300,000 Kenyans employed in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to the consultations, the Kenyan delegation had indicated its intention to seek improved labour standards, stronger protection of workers’ rights, ethical recruitment practices, enhanced dispute resolution mechanisms, and better working conditions for Kenyan migrant workers.

Discussions also focused on expanding market access for Kenyan exports, including tea, fresh produce, flowers, and other horticultural products, alongside attracting greater Saudi investment into priority sectors of the Kenyan economy.

Mudavadi reported that Saudi Arabia had expressed strong interest in partnering with Kenya through public-private partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure, and logistics.

“Saudi Arabia also expressed strong interest in public-private partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure and logistics, sectors that will create jobs, attract investment and accelerate Kenya’s economic transformation,” he said.

The two countries also explored opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, food security, tourism, health, education, digital technology, and regional security, aiming to broaden their long-standing bilateral relationship.

The latest consultations are expected to strengthen Kenya’s engagement with one of its most important partners in the Gulf region, where cooperation already encompasses trade, investment, development financing, and labour mobility. Mudavadi affirmed that the outcomes demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to utilising diplomacy to deliver practical economic benefits for its citizens.

“These consultations reaffirm that Kenya’s diplomacy is delivering tangible results by expanding opportunities for our workers, businesses and investors while strengthening our country’s strategic partnerships,” he said.

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Alfred Mutua also participated in the consultations.

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