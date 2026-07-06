KSG at 100: Ruto to unveil Raila Academy, open summit on Kenya’s future

President William Ruto will today lead the Kenya School of Government (KSG) in commemorating the institution’s century of excellence in public service. A highlight of the three-day centenary celebrations will be the “unveiling of a plaque for the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga Regional Leadership and Governance Academy,” named after the late former Prime Minister.

The act is seen as a further testament to the former Prime Minister’s lasting legacy in the country’s governance and leadership development. It acknowledges Odinga’s decades of experience in democratic struggle, regional diplomacy, and pan-African engagement.

“President Ruto will open the celebrations by unveiling a commemorative plaque of the KSG Centennial, signing the visitors’ book, and receiving a briefing on the centennial journey before proceeding to the presidential dais to preside over the day’s proceedings,” the event programme indicates.

Journey to First World Status

Beyond the centenary celebrations, the event also serves as a high-level policy dialogue on “Building National Wealth and Global Competitiveness”. The conversation will draw on international experience and domestic expertise to chart Kenya’s development path.

The opening dialogue, moderated by President Ruto, will feature a panel of ambassadors and policy thinkers examining Kenya’s prospects for achieving First World country status.

Panellists include Kisumu Governor, Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o, who will deliver the preamble on Kenya’s development journey, alongside ambassadors from China, France, Italy, and Azerbaijan.

Subsequent panels over the three days will address transformational themes such as high-value agriculture, education and economic development, public service reform, public-private partnerships, resource mobilisation, and the role of public policy research in national transformation. Speakers from government, academia, the private sector, and international organisations will present case studies, share best practices, and propose policy shifts necessary to accelerate Kenya’s competitiveness.

The centenary celebrations, running from today to Wednesday, at the KSG Lower Kabete Campus in Nairobi, will bring together representatives of international organisations, ambassadors, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, governors, academics, and public service professionals.

Founded in 1926, the Kenya School of Government has, over the past hundred years, served as the engine room of Kenya’s public service, training generations of administrators, policymakers, and government officials who have shaped the nation’s development trajectory.

The celebrations will also feature a graduation and recognition ceremony for participants of various KSG programmes, with President Ruto personally awarding certificates to the top candidates.

The occasion recognises the thousands of public servants who annually complete KSG’s programmes, the human capital that ultimately drives Kenya’s development agenda.