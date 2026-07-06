2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

Norway stun five-time winners Brazil to seal first ever World Cup quarter final

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Erling Haaland’s second-half double helped Norway stun five-time winners Brazil and book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time.

Brazil were left to rue Bruno Guimaraes’ missed penalty in the first half as Haaland, who had a quiet game until that moment, stole ahead of centre-back Gabriel to meet a cross from Andreas Schjelderup and put Norway ahead in the 79th minute.

The Manchester City striker then sealed Norway’s progress with a superb low drive from outside the box in the 90th minute.

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Brazil were awarded a second penalty in the dying seconds of the game after referee Ismail Elfath deemed Leo Ostigard to have elbowed Casemiro and Neymar converted.

But it proved a mere consolation for Brazil, who exit the tournament before the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

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In the quarter-finals, Norway will face either England or co-hosts Mexico, who meet in the last 16 in Mexico City on Monday at 4AM.

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