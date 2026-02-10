Local NewsNEWS

Mudavadi heads to Addis Ababa for AU Executive Council meeting

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has left for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will represent Kenya at the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union ahead of the continental summit of Heads of State and Government later this week.

The Executive Council meeting will take place on February 11 and 12, paving the way for the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly scheduled for February 14 and 15.

This year’s summit is themed Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063, and will focus on water security as one of Africa’s long-term development agenda.

Mudavadi said the focus on water and sanitation is timely, noting that it builds on the outcomes of the second African Climate Summit held in Addis Ababa in September 2025.

“I consider this very timely and much forward-looking. Remember, this second Climate Summit builds on the first African Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2023,”.

The AU deliberations come amid growing warnings on the economic cost of climate-related water stress.

At least 12 killed in Cameroon building collapse
KEMSA to boost innovation, transparency in supply chain overhaul
1936-2025: Pope Francis passes away
Mediheal organ trade probe to commence today

World Bank experts project that by 2050, droughts, floods and water pollution linked to climate change could cut GDP growth by up to six per cent across large parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

In 2001, former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan warned that competition over fresh water could emerge as a major source of conflict, even as he observed that shared water challenges could also drive cooperation among states.

On the sidelines of the Executive Council session, Mudavadi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from across the continent as Kenya advances its foreign policy priorities.

Prioritise marketing Kenyan products, DP Gachagua tells new envoys
Ukambani leader calls for unity, accountable leadership, and inclusive growth
Kenya hosts crucial NCTTCA Policy Organs meetings in Nairobi
Organ trafficking: Mediheal faults MOH report as misleading
Mediamax journalist Catherine Wanjeri in stable condition
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Trailblazers Volleyball Club beef up squad ahead of grueling league campaign
Next Article Nigeria coach Chelle calls for stringent punishment for players who walk off the pitch
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cabinet approves Ksh 4.7T expenditure for 2026/27 financial year
Business Local Business
No one above scrutiny, Senate leadership warns governors
Local News
Service sector earnings outpace agriculture but lack quality jobs
Business Local Business
Kenya, Italy deepen public service cooperation on leadership, governance reform
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Kenya condemns attack on UAE mission in Sudan

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya and Hungary sign key MOUs on education, agriculture

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Local NewsNEWS

AUC job will not alienate me from Kenyan politics, Raila Odinga says

Local NewsNEWS

Public officers facilitating corruption to face the law, warns Ruto

Show More