SportsVolleyBall

Trailblazers Volleyball Club beef up squad ahead of grueling league campaign

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 

Trailblazers Volleyball Club has signed Malawian International Griffin Lwazi. The signing of Lwazi brings to two the number of Malawian Internationals signed by the Kenyan club and joins compatriot Moses Mzumara who has been with the club for  one year.

Trailblazers Volleyball Club team manager Leshan Julius  said the arrival of the experienced outside hitter adds depth to their squad with their sights set on an audacious task of capturing the national league title.

‘’The signing of Lwazi greatly puts us in a position to fight for the league title this season.We are hopeful of him helping the club achieve its targets as set out by the coach as well as the rest of the playing unit’’

Trailblazers,an ambitious  self supported volleyball club is vying to clinch its maiden Kenya Volleyball Federations men’s league title after year’s of narrow misses.

Titanic clash as Beatrice Chebet meets Agnes Jebet in 5000m trials in Eugene
Tom Alila announces his FKF Presidential bid prioritising on players welfare
Obonyo awards tennis sensation Okutoyi,urges government to invest more in sports
Kenya Simbas squad crucial for 2027 RWC qualifiers announced

They will be out to begin the second leg of the league scheduled 19th-22nd February  on a winning note Trailblazers is set to face Kenya Forest Service on February 20th before playing Eldoret Water on Saturday February 21st.

The matches will be played played at Moi Kasarani Indoor Arena.

 

KVF 2ND LEG FIXTURES

THURSDAY, 19TH FEBRUARY 2026

Kenya Army vs National Service Unit

General Service Unit vs Kenya Forest Services

Prisons Nairobi vs Kenya Ports Authority

Eldoret Water vs Equity Bank

KAPU vs Kenya Defence Forces

Chema Volleyball vs Kenya Prisons

 

FRIDAY, 20TH FEBRUARY 2026

Trailblazers Team vs Kenya Forest Services

Prisons Rift Valley vs Eldoret Water

AP Kenya vs Kenya Army

Kenya Defence Forces vs Prisons Western

Prisons Kenya vs KAPU

Kenya Ports Authority vs Chema Volleyball

 

SATURDAY, 21ST FEBRUARY 2026

Prisons Rift vs Prisons Nairobi

National Youth Service vs Kenya Forest Services

Trailblazers Team vs Eldoret Water

Kenya Defence Forces vs Kenya Army

Kenya Ports Authority vs KAPU

Equity Bank vs Chema

 

SUNDAY, 22ND FEBRUARY 2026

Prisons Nairobi vs Eldoret Water

Prisons Kenya vs Kenya Army

Equity Bank vs KAPU

AP Kenya vs Kenya Forest Services

Kenya Ports Authority vs Prisons Western

Kenya Defence Forces vs General Service Unit

CAF WAFCON 2024 draw to be conducted this Friday in Morocco
Athletes eyes fixed on upcoming international events as local cross country season gets underway
Rhino Charge returns: Torosei announced as 2024 venue
Hosts Morocco drawn in tough Group A in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations
Gor Mahia drawn in group B as CECAFA Kagame Cup draw is conducted
Share This Article
Previous Article CECAFA delegates visit FIFA Talent Academy in Djibouti
Next Article Mudavadi heads to Addis Ababa for AU Executive Council meeting
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Cabinet approves Ksh 4.7T expenditure for 2026/27 financial year
Business Local Business
No one above scrutiny, Senate leadership warns governors
Local News
Service sector earnings outpace agriculture but lack quality jobs
Business Local Business
Kenya, Italy deepen public service cooperation on leadership, governance reform
County News NEWS

You May also Like

AthleticsBasketball

Maluki elected NOC-K President as team New Dawn carries the day

2024 CHANFootball

Sudan thumps Nigeria 4-0 to send them crashing out of CHAN

RallySports

Naivasha accommodation charges hiked ahead of WRC Safari Rally

AthleticsSports

Youngsters rule the 6th AK Track and Field Weekend meet

Show More