Trailblazers Volleyball Club beef up squad ahead of grueling league campaign

Trailblazers Volleyball Club has signed Malawian International Griffin Lwazi. The signing of Lwazi brings to two the number of Malawian Internationals signed by the Kenyan club and joins compatriot Moses Mzumara who has been with the club for one year.
Trailblazers Volleyball Club team manager Leshan Julius said the arrival of the experienced outside hitter adds depth to their squad with their sights set on an audacious task of capturing the national league title.
‘’The signing of Lwazi greatly puts us in a position to fight for the league title this season.We are hopeful of him helping the club achieve its targets as set out by the coach as well as the rest of the playing unit’’
Trailblazers,an ambitious self supported volleyball club is vying to clinch its maiden Kenya Volleyball Federations men’s league title after year’s of narrow misses.
They will be out to begin the second leg of the league scheduled 19th-22nd February on a winning note Trailblazers is set to face Kenya Forest Service on February 20th before playing Eldoret Water on Saturday February 21st.
The matches will be played played at Moi Kasarani Indoor Arena.
KVF 2ND LEG FIXTURES
THURSDAY, 19TH FEBRUARY 2026
Kenya Army vs National Service Unit
General Service Unit vs Kenya Forest Services
Prisons Nairobi vs Kenya Ports Authority
Eldoret Water vs Equity Bank
KAPU vs Kenya Defence Forces
Chema Volleyball vs Kenya Prisons
FRIDAY, 20TH FEBRUARY 2026
Trailblazers Team vs Kenya Forest Services
Prisons Rift Valley vs Eldoret Water
AP Kenya vs Kenya Army
Kenya Defence Forces vs Prisons Western
Prisons Kenya vs KAPU
Kenya Ports Authority vs Chema Volleyball
SATURDAY, 21ST FEBRUARY 2026
Prisons Rift vs Prisons Nairobi
National Youth Service vs Kenya Forest Services
Trailblazers Team vs Eldoret Water
Kenya Defence Forces vs Kenya Army
Kenya Ports Authority vs KAPU
Equity Bank vs Chema
SUNDAY, 22ND FEBRUARY 2026
Prisons Nairobi vs Eldoret Water
Prisons Kenya vs Kenya Army
Equity Bank vs KAPU
AP Kenya vs Kenya Forest Services
Kenya Ports Authority vs Prisons Western
Kenya Defence Forces vs General Service Unit