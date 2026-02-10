Trailblazers Volleyball Club beef up squad ahead of grueling league campaign

Trailblazers Volleyball Club has signed Malawian International Griffin Lwazi. The signing of Lwazi brings to two the number of Malawian Internationals signed by the Kenyan club and joins compatriot Moses Mzumara who has been with the club for one year.

Trailblazers Volleyball Club team manager Leshan Julius said the arrival of the experienced outside hitter adds depth to their squad with their sights set on an audacious task of capturing the national league title.

‘’The signing of Lwazi greatly puts us in a position to fight for the league title this season.We are hopeful of him helping the club achieve its targets as set out by the coach as well as the rest of the playing unit’’

Trailblazers,an ambitious self supported volleyball club is vying to clinch its maiden Kenya Volleyball Federations men’s league title after year’s of narrow misses.

They will be out to begin the second leg of the league scheduled 19th-22nd February on a winning note Trailblazers is set to face Kenya Forest Service on February 20th before playing Eldoret Water on Saturday February 21st.

The matches will be played played at Moi Kasarani Indoor Arena.

KVF 2ND LEG FIXTURES

THURSDAY, 19TH FEBRUARY 2026

Kenya Army vs National Service Unit

General Service Unit vs Kenya Forest Services

Prisons Nairobi vs Kenya Ports Authority

Eldoret Water vs Equity Bank

KAPU vs Kenya Defence Forces

Chema Volleyball vs Kenya Prisons

FRIDAY, 20TH FEBRUARY 2026

Trailblazers Team vs Kenya Forest Services

Prisons Rift Valley vs Eldoret Water

AP Kenya vs Kenya Army

Kenya Defence Forces vs Prisons Western

Prisons Kenya vs KAPU

Kenya Ports Authority vs Chema Volleyball

SATURDAY, 21ST FEBRUARY 2026

Prisons Rift vs Prisons Nairobi

National Youth Service vs Kenya Forest Services

Trailblazers Team vs Eldoret Water

Kenya Defence Forces vs Kenya Army

Kenya Ports Authority vs KAPU

Equity Bank vs Chema

SUNDAY, 22ND FEBRUARY 2026

Prisons Nairobi vs Eldoret Water

Prisons Kenya vs Kenya Army

Equity Bank vs KAPU

AP Kenya vs Kenya Forest Services

Kenya Ports Authority vs Prisons Western

Kenya Defence Forces vs General Service Unit