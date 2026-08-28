Mudavadi leaves for Angola to represent Ruto at AU Extraordinary Session

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, had departed the country for Luanda, Angola, for the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) scheduled for 30 August 2026.

According to a statement, AU Extraordinary Session, will focus on strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa.

The meeting is expected to explore practical measures to enhance the continent’s capacity to prevent, manage and resolve conflicts.

The Luanda meeting comes at an important time for Kenya’s engagement with the African Union and the continent’s peace and security architecture.

Kenya’s participation will provide an opportunity to advance the country’s longstanding commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, regional stability and stronger African-led mechanisms for addressing the continent’s challenges.

Consequently, Mudavadi who is representing President William Ruto will use the meeting to advance regional integration and Africa’s collective development agenda, as Kenya continues to strengthen its influence within the African Union.

Kenya’s participation in the Extraordinary Session comes shortly after the country attained Tier One status within the African Union, an important milestone that strengthens Kenya’s voice and influence in the continental organisation.

This elevation gives Kenya a stronger platform to shape discussions and decisions on matters affecting Africa and to contribute more prominently to the formulation of continental policies and priorities.

Under the leadership of President Ruto, Kenya has increasingly assumed a more prominent role in continental affairs, positioning itself as an influential voice on peace and security, regional integration, economic development, climate action and multilateral diplomacy.

Kenya’s active engagement in regional and continental initiatives reflects the Government’s determination to ensure that the country’s diplomatic influence is translated into tangible benefits for Kenyans, while contributing to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Africa.