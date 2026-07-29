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NGEC launches equality and inclusion reports in Kilifi

Dickson Wekesa
By Dickson Wekesa
2 Min Read

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) on Tuesday launched four landmark reports on equality and inclusion, offering critical evidence to guide national and county governments in policy formulation and service delivery.

The reports, unveiled at a Kilifi hotel, highlight the state of equality and inclusion in Kenya and propose practical measures to strengthen collaboration between different levels of government.

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Commission Chairperson Rehema Dika Jaldesa said the publications provide vital insights into gaps in representation, accessibility and inclusion, while offering recommendations to address them.

“These reports will help both national and county governments to design policies that ensure equality becomes a lived reality for all Kenyans,” she said.

The publications launched were the Gender Mainstreaming in the Public Sector Report (2024/2025), the Status of the Teachers’ Workforce in Kenya Report (2025), the Equality and Inclusion in Boards and Top Management of State Corporations Report (2025), and the Accessibility Audit Report of Public and Private Buildings (2025).

Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule urged institutions to use the findings to embed equality and inclusion in their operations.

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She noted that Kilifi County had achieved a 50-50 gender balance in employment across all cadres and was at the forefront in tackling gender-based violence, which she admitted remained a major concern.

Zedekia Dika, Chairperson of the Coast Civil Society Network for Human Rights, lamented that most counties in the region lack gender mainstreaming policies.

He also pointed out that many public buildings in Mombasa remain inaccessible to persons with disabilities, urging developers to prioritise accessibility in public infrastructure.

Prudence Kai, Chairperson of Hopes and Dreams Community Based Organization, which champions the rights of widows, revealed that her organisation, in collaboration with NGEC, had drafted the Widowed Persons Bill 2026, currently before the National Assembly.

She said the proposed law seeks to ensure widowed persons are included in decision-making processes.

During the event, various institutions and individuals were recognised with awards for their efforts in mainstreaming gender equality and inclusion.

 

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