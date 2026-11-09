Mudavadi wants public servants’ promotions tied to performance

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for a legal framework that links performance and productivity in the public service to promotions and career advancement, saying public servants should be rewarded based on merit and measurable results.

Mudavadi said performance contracts should not remain routine administrative exercises but should have a direct bearing on how public servants progress in their careers.

“Performance contracts should not just be a ritual; they must be a legal obligation that links performance to the fair promotion of public servants,” he said.

Speaking during the National Forum of County Public Service Boards Annual Convention in Kisumu on Monday, Mudavadi said a properly structured performance management system would promote accountability, motivate employees and improve service delivery across government institutions.

He called for objective employee assessments anchored on measurable outcomes, fairness and transparency, noting that public servants who demonstrate commitment, efficiency and productivity should be recognised and rewarded.

Emphasising the principle of Usawa ni Sawa, Mudavadi said every public servant deserves equal opportunity and fair treatment, with career progression guided by individual performance rather than routine administrative processes.

He challenged County Public Service Boards to strengthen merit-based recruitment and ensure fairness in human resource management while creating working environments that nurture talent, innovation and professional excellence.

Mudavadi noted that the boards have a constitutional responsibility to ensure county governments maintain professional and accountable workforces capable of delivering on development priorities.

He further observed that the success of devolution should be measured by the quality of services delivered to citizens rather than simply the existence of county institutions.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary called for stronger collaboration between the national and county governments to strengthen public institutions, improve human resource management and enhance efficiency in the utilisation of public resources.

The annual convention brings together representatives of County Public Service Boards from all 47 counties and other stakeholders to deliberate on human resource management, institutional capacity, performance and productivity in devolved governments.