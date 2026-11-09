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Murkomen assures international partners of peaceful 2027 elections

MINA Media
By MINA Media
1 Min Read
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured the international community that Kenya is making adequate preparations to ensure peaceful elections in 2027.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with the Refugee Donor Group (RDG) Heads of Mission and other international partners in Nairobi, the CS said the National Police Service was strengthening its preparedness to secure all phases of the electoral process.

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He said isolated incidents during political campaigns were sometimes blown out of proportion but remained manageable, expressing confidence that campaigns, voting, counting, declaration of results and the post-election period would be peaceful.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the implementation of the Shirika Plan, the Government’s 12-year roadmap to transform refugee camps into integrated, self-reliant municipalities.

The CS thanked the Refugee Donor Group for its sustained partnership, noting significant progress in social protection, financial inclusion, access to health insurance and the rollout of municipal governance.

He highlighted that registered refugees holding refugee identification cards can now access M-Pesa services — an important step towards enabling them to participate in the digital economy.

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