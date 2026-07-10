Mudavadi: Western Kenya is looking at the ultimate prize come 2032

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has now hinted at going for the Presidency in 2032, as part of ensuring continuity of the policies, programs and agenda of the Kenya Kwanza Government.

Speaking for the first time in a long time about his political future, Mudavadi said he is best suited to take over from President William Ruto when he completes the second term to affirm continuity of Government projects.

Mudavadi said the Western Kenya as a region has had an opportunity of producing three vice presidents in the previous regimes and time has come for the region to eye the top seat.

“I was the Vice President in 2002 when I served under the late Rtd President Daniel Arap Moi, and later my brother Kijana Wamalwa (Late) occupied the seat before Moody Awori serving in the same capacity. We now want to prepare ourselves for the ultimate price which is the President’s seat,” noted Mudavadi.

“We need to be united as a region and as a people. This will happen if we support President Ruto for his second term and there-after we plan well and I believe we shall get this seat,” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi was in Trans Nzoia County during a development tour of the region, where he insisted that Kenya needs a leadership transition that will unite the people and ensure continuity President Ruto’s development track record.

He said Kenyans should give President Ruto a second term that is petition free and ensure he wins with a big margin.

Mudavadi said Western Kenya stands a better chance of picking up from President Ruto in 2032, and it is time the leadership and the people realise that power is right at their door step.

“Mimi nimeongoza chama cha ANC na najua umuhimu wa chama. Nilifanya uamuzi na wafuasi wetu na tukajiunga na UDA ili foot print yetu iwe kubwa zaidi na ishike kila mahali kuanzia Western, twende Rift Valley, twende Coast, twende Mt Kenya, twende Eastern, Nyanza, Nairobi, North Eastern na kila pahali ili tuwe tayari kuchukua uongozi wa Kenya,” said Mudavadi.

“Lazima tutapimana nguvu baada ya kumpa Ruto 2nd Term mwaka wa 2027, na tukiwa na hiyo foot print kubwa kama tumeshika kila mahali, hiyo itatupea nafasi nzuri ya kuwa President kutoka eneo la Magharibi,” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said Western Kenya has had a good reputation in producing national leaders from the era of the Late Mzee Masinde Muliro and he urged the region to appreciate and support their leaders who are championing for positive change.

“It takes time for a region to nurture a leader of national stature and reputation. Let us respect our leaders, support them and rally behind them. We should emulate what other regions are doing with their leaders,” Mudavadi said.

“In 2022, I told you that President Ruto will win and he won. I am here again in Kitale, as your son and brother, I want to tell you that Ruto will win in 2027, and he is the route for us to take over in 2032. We want a petition free win for Ruto, and I urge you to register in large numbers and we support Ruto fully for we must be consistent and have continuity for Kenya to move forward,” he explained.

During his tour Mudavadi said he is not endorsing any leader for the Trans Nzoia Gubernatorial race urging the competitors to intensify their individual campaigns at the grassroots level ahead of the UDA nominations next year.

He said those misleading the electorate must shun from preaching and spreading propaganda since it is the people who will decide who becomes their next governor.

“I am a leader who believes that the strength of democracy lies in competition. I am not here to impose any leader on the people of Trans Nzoia. All those eyeing the seat for Governor, will undergo nominations at the right time,” Mudavadi said.

“Some people are moving around thinking that they have the monopoly of touring the counties of Western Kenya misleading our people. They tried in Malava during the by election and we dealt with them at the ballot. I want to warn them that we have now come for you. From Trans Nzoia to the rest of the region, we will now face you head on. What I urge our people is that we remain united,” Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi spoke when he graced the empowerment programme for over 2,700 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) where he lauded their efforts in helping the communities at the grass roots level in making sure that Universal Health Care works.

He appreciated the CHPs for sacrificing and remaining committed in preventing diseases and saving lives.

“The Kenyan Community Health Promoters have become an example that many want to emulate internationally. As President Ruto’s Foreign Affairs Minister, I have been in many meetings abroad and you have become a point of reference, so when you are awake while others are still sleeping, just know that your contribution is not in vain,” Mudavadi said.

“The government is working towards ensuring that you get better equipment and increased budgetary allocations. We want you to handle the sophisticated equipment because we believe in your contribution towards the Universal Health Care programme for this administration,” Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi promised the Community Health Workers of enhanced capacity building programs that will help them advance their skills and expertise as he appreciated how they have remained selfless in protecting Kenyans.

He urged them to continue supporting President Ruto’s policies and programmes as he means well for this country.

“I want all Citizens to be alert. The disunited opposition is working hard to spread the narrative of reversing all gains being made by this administration. I want to warn Kenyans that these individuals don’t mean well for our country. How do you tell Kenyans that you will reverse policies on Health Care, infrastructure, affordable housing, agricultural extension, the SGR project that is being constructed to get to Malaba, the employment of over 100,000 teachers? Tuchunge sana hawa watu na tusiskize porojo zao,” Mudavadi warned.

Earlier, Mudavadi inspected the ongoing construction of Kiminini Modern Market where he assured traders and residents that the government remains committed to delivering on its promise of providing safe, clean and modern trading facilities that empower businesses to thrive.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also unveiled the new Sikhendu Secondary school classroom complex, comprising of 7 classrooms and an administration block.

Friday, he heads to Kakamega on the 2nd day of his tour of the larger Western Kenya region.