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Second phase of Nyota Start-Up Capital kicks off Friday

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
President William Ruto and a beneficiary during the launch of the Nyota Project in Kisii County.
President William Ruto and a beneficiary during the launch of the Nyota Project in Kisii County.

Thousands of young Kenyans are set to benefit from the second phase Nyota Start-Up Capital Programme following its launch today (Friday) by President William Ruto.

Nyota Programme is set to enable young entrepreneurs across the country to unlock their potential by supporting viable business ideas and equipping them with productive assets that foster enterprise growth.

The Head of State is currently at the Ulinzi Complex, Nairobi County leading other top Government officials to launch the programme.

The five-year initiative by the Government is financed by the World Bank and seeks to unlock the potential of Kenya’s youth by addressing unemployment, expanding income-generating opportunities, and fostering a culture of savings and entrepreneurship.

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The project targets 820,000 unemployed youth, aged between 18-29 years and up to 35 years for Persons with Disabilities countrywide with Form 4 level of education and below.

More to follow…

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