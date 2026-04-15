Ruto concludes four-day development tour of Kisii, Nyamira counties

President William Ruto concluded his four-day extensive development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties on Wednesday, expressing the government’s commitment to delivering on the promises it made to the people.

The President said the government’s focus will not be derailed by the opposition’s tribal, divisive, and abusive politics.

He asked the opposition to present their agenda to Kenyans, saying the electorate will make a decision based on each leader’s track record.

“Stop hurling insults. Stop the politics of tribalism and hatred,” he said. “Do not waste your time telling Kenyans about William Ruto and other leaders. Kenyans know us, and they know the work we have done for them. Come and present your agenda and track record to them,” he added.

The President said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will continue working with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) under the Broad-Based Government to unite the country.

“We reject politics that divide Kenyans. That is why we formed the Broad-Based Government to eradicate the politics of hatred, division, discrimination, and tribalism,” he said.

During the working tour, the President launched, inspected, and commissioned numerous projects, and outlined future plans for the two counties and the country.

In Suneka, President Ruto launched the upgrade of Suneka Airstrip into an airport. He pointed out that residents of Kisii and Nyamira will no longer have to travel far to catch flights.

“For a long time, residents of Kisii have had to travel to other towns to access air transport. This will soon be a thing of the past,” he said.

The President also launched the construction of the 11km Sameta-Egetuki-Ikoba road and inspected the ongoing construction of the Egetuki Modern Market.

Furthermore, he commissioned the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus to enhance the training of medical professionals in the region and strengthen the delivery of universal healthcare.

Additionally, he broke ground for the construction of the Etago-Ekona-Geteri-Nyamaiya road in South Mugirango. He noted that the 17.8km stretch will significantly ease the movement of people and goods, strengthen trade, and improve access to essential services for residents.

Further, he laid the foundation stone for Nyangweta KMTC in South Mugirango, and launched the construction of the 25km Nyabigena-Matangamano-Esaka-Nyamarambe-Mochengo-Ayora-Moticho-Nyansembe-Maroo-Otendo roads.

He also launched the construction of Omingo Magara Bridge and its access roads, and laid the foundation stone for the 189-unit Nyachenge Affordable Housing Project in South Mugirango.

Overall, the President said the government has allocated funds for the construction of 220km of new roads in addition to 280km of ongoing works in Kisii County.

He also said KSh18 billion is being invested in the construction of 13,000 affordable housing units in the county, KSh2.5 billion for the development of 22 modern markets, and KSh2 billion to connect 28,000 residents to electricity.

In addition, he said the government has allocated KSh500 million for the Kisii County Aggregation and Industrial Park and KSh1 billion for the upgrade of Gusii Stadium.

President Ruto also said the government is investing KSh15 billion to build affordable housing units, modern markets, and student hostels in Nyamira County.

Additionally, the President said, KSh900 million has been secured for the construction of a stadium in the county and will inject KSh1 billion to upgrade Nyamira County Referral Hospital.

The President launched a KSh700 million rehabilitation and expansion programme at Kisii water supply.

He said an additional KSh350 million will be invested to solarise the 80km water pipeline, lowering costs and ensuring affordable water for residents.

President Ruto also commissioned the Nyamira Water Supply Project and launched the last mile water connectivity in Nyamira County.

The 40km pipeline connects more than 15,000 households to clean water in Kebirigo, Nyaramba, Miruka, and the surrounding areas.

Governor Simba Arati said the ODM party is working with the ruling coalition in the implementation of priority development projects in the region and across the country.

Mr Arati said cooperation between the National Government and county governments is necessary for the realisation of the country’s development goals.

“This administration has done more in Kisii county and the country in three years compared to the 10 years of the previous administration,” he said.