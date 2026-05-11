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Murang’a Governor defends his exit from UDA

KNA
By KNA
2 Min Read

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has defended his decision to leave the United Democratic Alliance, saying he will not be intimidated.

Kang’ata defended his exit from UDA, accusing the party of engaging in political intimidation, destruction of opponents’ property and misuse of law enforcement agencies for political gain.

The Governor spoke on Sunday after presiding over the graduation of the sixth cohort of the Murang’a Youth Service programme where 773 youths graduated from the county initiative, which has so far benefited over 8,400 young people through employment, vocational training and entrepreneurship support.

The colourful event brought together graduates, parents, trainers and county leaders, marking another milestone in efforts to address youth unemployment and poverty in the county.

Under the programme, beneficiaries are recruited through a public balloting process and earn a daily stipend of Ksh 400 while engaged in town cleaning, environmental conservation and other public service activities.

They are later enrolled in Vocational Training Centres, where they acquire practical, market-ready technical skills.

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Governor Kang’ata said the initiative is designed not only to provide temporary employment, but also to equip young people with skills and capital for self-reliance.

Each graduate received Ksh 15,000 as start-up capital and will benefit from a one-year tax holiday to support growth of their small businesses.

The Governor also called on the national government to fast-track infrastructure development at the Murang’a Industrial Park in Makenji.

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