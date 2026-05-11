Dress made from 500 loaves stuns African film awards

Celebrities, filmmakers and creators arrived at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Nigeria with dramatic trains, sculptural gowns, shimmering fabrics and heavily theatrical designs that once again transformed the event from an awards show into a spectacle of style.

Held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, the annual ceremony celebrates achievements in African film, television and digital storytelling, while also serving as one of the continent’s biggest cultural showcases where celebrities compete for being best-dressed, as much as they do for awards.

This year’s carpet leaned fully into an excessive display of fashion.

Several celebrities walked in with entourages, helping carry oversized outfits through crowds of photographers and screaming fans.

Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about appearances and moments from the night.

The red carpet turns into a bakery

Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang arrived in one of the evening’s most attention-grabbing looks, a dress made from more than 500 loaves of bread, she said.

Surrounded by two maidens carrying trays of bread, several assistants helping carry the outfit across the carpet, Atang struggled to move freely.

Speaking to the BBC, she said the outfit was designed to promote her bread-baking business and insisted the appearance was intentional marketing rather than shock value.

“What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?” she said.

The dress was designed by the iconic Toyin Lawan of Tiannah’s Empire, who commented on Instagram that she’s beginning a trend of “everyone wear your business”.

The look immediately became one of the night’s biggest social media talking points.

Some social media fans hailed the design, describing it as “a true definition of carrying your business on the head”.

However, not all fans were impressed. Some said the display represented a waste of food, a suggestion the reality TV star rejected.

Nana Akua Addo arrives dressed like a cathedral



Ghanaian fashion star Nana Akua Addo lived up to her reputation for dramatic AMVCA fashion moments with a silver architectural dress inspired by Cologne Cathedral in Germany.

The heavily structured outfit featured hand-painted window-like details, cathedral-shaped extensions and matching silver accessories, while members of her team helped carry sections of the dress.

Her designer, Abasswoman, told the BBC the design process began in November 2025 and was only completed two days before the ceremony.

According to her team, the outfit was inspired by the famous cathedral’s construction, with the dress intended to reflect both grandeur and craftsmanship.

Uche Montana embraces fire and rebirth

Nigerian actress Uche Montana arrived in a dramatic red-and-gold-feathered ensemble she described as representing “fire” and “the rising of the phoenix”.

With red-studded stones wrapped across both hands, the actress told the BBC the look had been in development since the beginning of the year.

While refusing to give the exact amount, she said she had spent “a lot” on bringing the look to life, adding that one of the biggest misconceptions around celebrity glamour is that stars are styled entirely for free by brands.

“A lot of financial and mental work goes into these looks,” she said.

Her appearance capped off a major night for the actress, who also received the AMVCA Trailblazer Award, a non-voting category recognising rising talents making a strong impact in the industry.

Bucci Franklin’s emotional win for ‘To Kill a Monkey’

Away from the fashion spectacle, one of the night’s emotional moments came when actor Bucci Franklin won Best Supporting Actor for his role as “Oboz” in “To Kill a Monkey”.

Franklin plays a loud, fiercely loyal cybercrime boss whose character is deeply rooted in Benin street identity. To prepare for the role, he studied Benin influencers, music and dialect details many viewers praised for their realism.

The performance resonated strongly with many viewers, particularly in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, because of the character’s identity.

Speaking to the BBC after his win, Franklin said although the role had no similarities to his real personality, he was glad he accepted it.

He dedicated the award to his mother, whom he lost seven days before the release of the film.

“To Kill a Monkey” also won Best Cinematography.

Linda Ejiofor makes history with two big awards

Linda Ejiofor emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners making history at the AMVCA as the first person to take home both Best Lead Actress for “The Serpent’s Gift” and Best Supporting Actress for “The Herd”.

Speaking after her win, she told the BBC she had hoped to win at least one category, but said her husband had tried to calm her nerves before the ceremony by telling her she could leave with both awards.

He turned out to be right.

Ejiofor acknowledged her family while reflecting on the wins, describing the moment as deeply emotional saying that her mother went through her Igbo pronunciations, helping her refine the language delivery until she felt confident in the role.

‘My Father’s Shadow’ wins three awards

“My Father’s Shadow” continued its streak of global recognition. It emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home Best Movie, Best Director and Best Writing.

Directed by Akinola Davies Jr, the film beat productions including “The Herd”, “The Serpent’s Gift” and “Gingerrr”.

The movie, about memories of paternal love, estrangement and loss, made history and received international accolades as the first Nigerian film to be an official selection at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

It streamed in cinemas in Nigeria and the UK.

Meanwhile, Uzor Arukwe won Best Lead Actor for “Colours of Fire”, and industry veterans Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Kanayo O Kanayo described his outfit as “ripping in godfatherism, old money and tailored mafia”.

He was styled by Prinz Innovation to represent his on-screen persona of a wealthy and stylish.



Nigerian actor Stan Nze, known for his interpretation of Igbo culture, was styled in black apparel and carried his signature traditional engraved hand fan made with horse skin.

Reality TV star and actor Tobi Bakre brought Yoruba royalty to the carpet, dressed in the traditional agbada designed by Deji and Kola with a custom-made brass staff.

Nollywood actress and producer Monica Friday showed off the flags of seven countries, including that of Iran, embroidered on her purple ball gown. She described her outfit as a tribute to “a bleeding world” and an appeal for peace.

Actress Osas Ighodaro has won the AMVCA’s best dressed for several years, though the category was removed this year but her red carpet looks are usually highly anticipated in Nollywood. She rocked this Veekee James silver corset flowing dress embellished with hundreds of stones and crystals.

Digital creators also walked the red carpet, twinkling and sparkling in cultures and sculpted dresses.

Reality TV star, OJ Posharella, graced the red carpet with a giant bow sitting on her head as she stuns in her multi-layered, colourful outfit she designed herself.