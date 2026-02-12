Murkomen announces govt’s intensified crackdown on criminal gangs

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday told Parliament that the Government is ramping up intelligence-led operations to tackle organized criminal gangs that threaten public safety, economic progress, and youth development.

In his statement on the State of National Security, Murkomen said criminal gangs have particularly thrived in urban and peri-urban areas, fueled by factors such as unemployment, school truancy, substance abuse, and politically motivated violence.

“The country continues to face threats from organized criminal gangs, mainly in urban areas and densely populated settlements. The gangs are largely composed of unemployed youth who are attracted to criminal gangs for profit from illicit activities,” Murkomen stated, emphasizing that these activities threaten to “rob the youth of their future”.

He cited the emergence of a gang called “Team Mbogi” in Nairobi’s Umoja area in 2025, which involved the arrest of individuals aged 13 to 22, underscoring a troubling trend of juvenile involvement in organized crime.

Murkomen outlined the government’s strategies to target gang networks, including intelligence-led operations that lead to arrests, prosecutions, and the dismantling of criminal structures.

He said enforcement efforts are bolstered by strict accountability measures within the security services, including disciplinary actions against officers found to be complicit in criminal activities.

“The government has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking syndicates and the fight against illicit brews,” he added.

The CS stressed the importance of prevention through community policing, public awareness campaigns, and collaboration with local leaders to address the socio-economic factors driving crime, such as unemployment and youth vulnerability. However, he noted that fear of retaliation has hindered community cooperation in providing actionable intelligence.

Despite the progress made, Murkomen acknowledged that structural gaps persist. He pointed out that inadequate rehabilitation and reintegration programs contribute to a “high recidivism” rate among reformed gang members, while limited alternative livelihoods continue to make vulnerable youth susceptible to recruitment.

Murkomen assured Parliament that the Ministry is working alongside other government departments and stakeholders to expand youth empowerment initiatives and strengthen diversion and rehabilitation pathways for minors involved in crime.