Harambee Starlets: Odemba names provisional squad ahead of AWCON 2026

A 34- member Harambee Starlets squad has been named by head coach Beldine Odemba ahead of Africa Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled March 17th-April 3rd in Morocco.

The named players are scheduled to report to camp on Sunday to begin their preparations for their second appearance in the continental tournament.

Odemba has named 10 players who recently featured in the recently held mini camp that drew majorly local based players.

Kenya Police Bullets Fc goalkeeper Annedy Kundu leads the line alongside her club teammates Medina Abubakar and Lorna Nyabuto .

Kibera Soccer Women’s Vivian Shiyonzo and Mary Majeso as well as Trinity Starlets trio of Juliet Adhiambo, Elizabeth Muteshi and Mercyline Mejor.

Ulinzi Starlets defender Diana Shakava also makes the list, alongside Euphraiser Shilwatso of Kayole Starlets.

The national Under 20 team has also contributed to the team with a total of eight players being named in the squad.

2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup captain Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga, Fasila Adhiambo, Valerie Nekesa and Elizabeth Mideva retain their places, while Diana Ochol, Vidah Okeyo and Lornah Faith earn their first senior national team call ups.

“We are looking at the bigger picture. Integrating players from the U20 team gives us depth and continuity, and it is important for the long term growth of the national team.” said Coach Beldine Odemba.

The provisional squad also sees the return of experienced players Jentrix Shikangwa and Lorna Nyarinda, who are back in the national team setup ahead of the WAFCON preparations.

Both players have previously featured for the Harambee Starlets and their return strengthens competition for places as the team builds towards the final squad for the tournament.

There is also a maiden call up for Trinity Starlets forward Eglay Mukhwana, who earns her first senior national team selection following consistent performances at club level.

Kenya is pooled in group A alongside hosts Morocco,Senegal and Algeria

Harambee Starlets Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu (Kenya Police Bullets), Lilian Awuor (Farul Constanta), Vivian Shiyonzo (Kibera Soccer Women), Juliet Adhiambo (Trinity Starlets)

Defenders

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirens of Grevena),Enez Mango (Farul Constanta), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), Elizabeth Ochaka (Kenya Police Bullets), Diana Ochol (Kenya Police Bullets), Lorine Ilavonga (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercyline Mejor(Trinity Starlets), Mary Majeso (Kibera Soccer Women), Euphraiser Shilwatso (Kayole Starlet), Diana Shakava (Ulinzi Starlets), Elizabeth Muteshi (Trinity Starlets)

Midfielders

Lydia Akoth (Yanga Princess), Vidah Akeyo (Kenya Police Bullets), Lorna Nyarinda (Kenya Police Bullets),Medina Abubakar (Kenya Police Bullets9), Fasila Adhiambo (Simba Queens), Martha Amunyolet (Vihiga Queens), Lornah Faith (Butere Girls), Mwanalima Adam (HB Koge), Shaline Nambengele (Ulinzi Starlets).

Forwards

Violet Nanjala (United Eagles FC), Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Simba Queens), Shirleen Opisa (Amus College), Airin Madalina (Vihiga Queens), Valerie Nekesa (Soccer Assassins), Elizabeth Mideva (Ulinzi Starlets), Eglay Mukhwana (Trinity Starlets), Purity Akinyi (Shabana Starlets)