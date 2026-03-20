Murkomen calls on UK to invest in Kenya’s borders to expand investment

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on the United Kingdom (UK) to invest in Kenya’s border as a key avenue for deepening Kenya-UK cooperation.

In a statement on Thursday, during the International Aviation Forum in London, Murkomen said Kenya is exploring ways to expand investment opportunities along its borders while strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with the United Kingdom.

Speaking in London where he held a meeting with the UK’s Minister of Border Security and Asylum to discuss bilateral collaboration and investment opportunities, CS Murkomen said the government views border development as a key avenue for deepening Kenya-UK relations and enhancing economic cooperation.

Murkomen, further, explained that the discussions also focused on technology-driven solutions and areas where both countries can collaborate to improve border security and management.

He also pointed out that the meeting explored investment opportunities beyond security, including leveraging emerging technologies to promote mutual growth and economic development.

He further encouraged investment in Kenya’s sports sector, citing the country’s untapped potential and business-friendly environment.