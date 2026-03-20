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KeNHA issues traffic advisory along Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok Road

Collins Anampiu
By Collins Anampiu
2 Min Read

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory following flooding and silt deposition along the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok (B7) Road, warning motorists to exercise extreme caution.

In a statement KeNHA said the affected section is at Kedong Ranch near Suswa, where heavy rainfall has disrupted normal traffic flow.

The authority said efforts were still ongoing to reopen the section.

Motorists have also been advised to avoid driving through flooded areas and to strictly follow instructions from police and traffic marshals to prevent accidents.

KeNHA warned that drivers risk being swept away or getting stuck in silt deposits if they ignore safety guidance.

The agency also urged travelers who have not yet begun their journeys to delay travel plans until floodwaters subside.

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KeNHA assured road users that it is working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure safety.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide warning of heavy rainfall expected to coincide with Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations, urging Kenyans to exercise caution as adverse weather conditions persist through the weekend and into early next week.

The department said rainfall will intensify from today through Monday, then gradually ease on Tuesday.

However, showers are expected to continue across several regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the central highlands, and Nairobi.

The warning comes at a time when many families will be travelling and gathering to mark the holiday, raising safety concerns, particularly in flood-prone areas.

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