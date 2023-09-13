Kenya, Colombia sign cooperation to improve bilateral relations

Kenya has signed the First Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) in Bogota in an effort to improve bilateral relations with Colombia.

The signing of the Cooperation opens up a new path of deepening Collaboration in various sectors including Agriculture, Gender, Education, Science and Technology, Culture exchange, Transport, Health, Environmental Conservation, Trade and Investment, among others.

Speaking during the signing, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua further said, that talks on ways to enhance the ties through direct flights between our countries to increase interaction and improve movement of goods and services were in the final stage.

Further, the DP said Kenya held discussions on ending visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders.

He further expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina for her leadership, time and commitment in this process.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to work closely with Colombia to ensure full implementation of the outcome.

The signing of the agreement was done by Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua and Francisco Coy, Colombia’s Vice Minister for External Relations, after the successful inaugural JCC meeting.