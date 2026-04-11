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Murkomen condemns goonism, vows to deal with perpetrators

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has strongly condemned political violence and thuggery, and vowed to deal decisively with the perpetrators, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The CS called on all political players to exercise tolerance, denounce violence, and embrace issue-based politics that will engage youth positively and contribute to national development.

“As our security agencies intensify efforts to bring those responsible to book, we call on the Judiciary to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and to set a firm precedent that will deter all those who seek to engage in such acts, now and in the future,” he said.

The CS was speaking when he graced the Cherangany Unity Cup, Sinyerere Ward finals at Kesegon, Trans-Nzoia County. The tournament, sponsored by the OKM Foundation and local leaders, is aimed at nurturing grassroots talent and advocating for positive behavior among the youth.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, MPs Kakai Bisau (Kiminini), Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Lilian Siyoi (Trans-Nzoia County), among other leaders.

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