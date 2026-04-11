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Ruto calls for a strategic approach to combat emerging threats

PCS
By PCS
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has called for the urgent strengthening of Africa’s security architecture to confront complex and emerging threats.

The President explained that the continent is operating in an era in which extreme climate, terrorism, violent extremism, and technological disruption intersect with national security profoundly.

He said Africa must build systems that are responsive, adaptive, and capable of anticipating these risks, and not merely reacting to it.

“This requires deeper strategic alignment, stronger institutions, and deliberate investment in our collective preparedness,” he said.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Diani, Kwale County, he pointed out that intelligence cooperation at the continental level will strengthen Africa’s ability to address transnational threats, reinforce stability, and build confidence among nations.

As a result, he said, the challenges facing Africa can no longer be contained within national borders.

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“Our security is shared as are our vulnerabilities, and our response must therefore be shared as well. Strategic partnerships are no longer optional; they are indispensable,” he said.

Kenya, President Ruto noted, remains a committed partner and a trusted convener in advancing peace and security across our region and the continent.

At the same time, the President appealed to intelligence chiefs to use their influence in their nations and play a leading role in addressing Africa’s socio-economic challenges, as well as unlocking the continent’s vast potential.

But to actualise this, he said, institutional reform of the African Union is necessary to make the continental organisation fit for purpose.

This would ensure that the continent has the capacity to find solutions within Africa, President Ruto explained, adding that the continent must stop looking for solutions elsewhere.

The President cited the strengthening of Africa’s financial institutions to finance the continent’s development and curb overreliance on debt.

“We must put our money into building the capacity of African financial institutions. That is how we are going to develop this continent,” he said.

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