Ruto congratulates India’s PM on his leadership milestone

President William Ruto has congratulated India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modia for attaining a major milestone in his career by becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

Through his official social media platforms, President Ruto said Modi’s leadership reflected the trust and confidence by the people of India accross three consecutive mandates in the world’s largest democracy.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attaining a historic milestone in public service, as today you become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history,” said President Ruto.

“Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service,” he added.

In his message, the Head of State said that Kenya valued its partnership with India and looked forward to deepening cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Modi took office on May 26th, 2014 and surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru’s previous tenure record of 4,398 days as an elected leader.

He is India’s first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and be re-elected for a third consecutive term.

PM Modi previously served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for over 12 years (2001–2014), making him one of the longest-serving heads of an elected government in India’s history.