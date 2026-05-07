FootballSports

Murkomen:Watch out for APS Bomet FC next season we are coming for the League title

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Interior Cabinet Secretary and Patron of APS Bomet fc Kipchumba Murkomen is hopeful the club will survive the ax and Feature in the top flight football next season.

APS Bomet defeated KCB 1-0  at Kiprugut Chumo Stadium,Kericho to move four points clear of relegation with four matches to play.

APS Bomet promoted to the Premier League this season is now ranked 13th in the standings with 34 points.

‘’For as long as we avoid relegation this season we will prepare ourselves very well next season and our intention is to win the league. Despite the challenges they have been facing they have won a number of high profile matches including defeating Gor Mahia.Our future in the premier league will be secured if we win the next one or two matches but now we are in stronger position following the win against KCB’’,Murkomen remarked.

Murkomen also said plans are a foot to build a new facility for the club.

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‘’We have a very big challenge for infrastructure ,we don’t have a stable home ground .I am very happy because President Ruto has put a side Ksh.900M to build a new stadium in Bomet which will be the new home ground  for APS’’,Murkomen stated.

With Sports  providing an avenue for players to earn an income,Murkomen stressed the importance of promoting sports especially among the disciplined forces.

‘’We take the welfare of officers and sports seriously as one way of integrating with the society and  dealing with mental health challenges we believe that through sports we will give many Kenyans to join APS Bomet Fc .During the last  Police recruitment a number of players who were playing for APS were recruited as Administration Police officers’’.

APS Bomet,coached by former Kenyan international and experienced gaffer Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omolo  is set to face Mathare United this Saturday May 9th before playing Bandari Fc ,AFC Leopards and Tusker in its final three league fixtures.

 

 

 

 

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