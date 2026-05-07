RallySports

Birthday boost for Karan Patel as Pearl Of Africa Rally flags off in Mbarara

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Two-time African Rally Champion Karan Patel marks his birthday this week as the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally gets underway in Mbarara, with the Kenyan ace looking to celebrate by extending his early lead in the 2026 ARC title race.

The Pearl Rally is traditionally held in early May, a date that often coincides with Patel’s birthday. The timing hands the defending ARC leader an extra shot of motivation as he tackles the two-day event in Uganda’s “milk capital.”

Patel arrives as the man to beat after a commanding run at the WRC Safari Rally Kenya, the opening round of the 2026 African Rally Championship. His 17th overall finish in Naivasha broke a prolonged run of retirements and put him top of the ARC standings heading into round two.

A decorated driver, Patel is a two-time African Rally Champion and was crowned Kenya National Rally Champion in 2022. He now lines up in Mbarara in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 alongside navigator Tauseef Khan, aiming to convert local experience and outright pace into another strong haul of points.

Pearl has always been special for Kenyan drivers. The stages are fast, the fans are passionate, and starting the rally on a champion’s birthday makes it even better. Kenya has a strong representation of 10 drivers, all aiming to keep it clean and score championship points.

Friday’s leg features five stages totaling 60km competitive, starting with SS1 Charles Muhangi 1 at 9:40am. Saturday’s longer route covers 127.92km competitive before the Shell V-Power Stage Power Stage closes the event.

Dilapidated Mumias Sports Complex forces the postponement of 1st AK Track and Field Weekend Meet
Siaya stadium to be completed in three months
England beat Nigeria to advance to the Quarters
Faith Kipyegon nominated for the World Athlete of the year

With 23 ARC crews entered and the largest foreign turnout in the iconic Pearl, Patel’s birthday run will be watched closely as he chases a third African crown.

KBC MD Agnes Kalekye appointed to the AFCON 2027 LOC,chaired by Musonye
CHAN 2024:Defending Champions Senegal battle Congo in Zanzibar
Real Madrid Sensational Brahim Diaz elated on Morocco call up
All set ahead of East Africa Golf tour finale
Police FC draws Ethiopian Coffee in CAF Confed Cup Preliminary
Share This Article
Previous Article Murkomen:Watch out for APS Bomet FC next season we are coming for the League title
Next Article Game changer for Kenyan Athletics as Nike launches first ever store in Kenya
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya does not export blood products, CS Duale clarifies
Health Local News
Game changer for Kenyan Athletics as Nike launches first ever store in Kenya
Athletics Sports
Murkomen:Watch out for APS Bomet FC next season we are coming for the League title
Football Sports
Women in Gaming Association East Africa unveiled amid calls for collaboration
Sports

You May also Like

Sports

F1: McLaren duo lead the charge in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

BasketballSports

100 junior basketball players in Jr.NBA Mombasa Camp

Football

Tusker, Gor in a hotly contested battle over KPL title

FootballSports

Government partner with Kilifi county to construct a 10,000, seater stadium

Show More