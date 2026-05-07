AthleticsSports

Game changer for Kenyan Athletics as Nike launches first ever store in Kenya

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Kenyan Athletics which has had a long running association with giant apparel firm,NIKE, is set for a change in fortunes after the USA brand officially  opened its first flagship store in Nairobi.

Designed to bring athletes and consumers closer to the future of sport, the store offers an immersive retail experience that blends performance innovation, sport culture and lifestyle.

Marathon champion and global Nike athlete Eliud Kipchoge joined the opening, taking part in a panel conversation with local athletes and members of the running community.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest marathon runners of all time, Kipchoge continues to inspire athletes globally through his philosophy, “No Human Is Limited,” and his long-standing commitment to the running community both in Kenya and around the world.

“Today is a special moment for Kenya and for the future generation of athletes,” said Kipchoge. “Sport has the power to inspire, unite and move people forward. I’m proud to see Nike continue investing in the running community and the future of sport here at home.”

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The opening was led by Hudson Brand Development Kenya, part of Hudson Holdings, Nike’s distributor partner across North and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Country General Manager Kieran Murphy described the store as an important step in strengthening Nike’s presence in Kenya and the wider East African market, serving local athletes and the future of sport in the region.

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